About this product
Terpenes: Limonene, Caryophyllene
Flavor: Citrus, Sweet
Reported Effects: Euphoric, Happy
Rotated seasonally and picked at the peak of freshness, our hand-selected Rise strains are grown by professional agronomists to offer flavor-packed energy and creativity.
About this strain
Outer Space is a sativa-dominant strain that is a cross of Island Sweet Skunk and Trinity and is known for cerebral and creative effects. It has a citrusy odor that is strong and produces a flavorful smoke. Great as a daytime medicine.
Outer Space effects
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
About this brand
Find our products at a dispensary near you.