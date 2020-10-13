Outer Space is a sativa-dominant cross of Island Sweet Skunk and Trinity known for cerebral and creative effects. Outer Space flower has a strong citrus odor and citrus smoke aroma. This strain is great as a daytime boost, especially if you like oranges.



Terpenes: Limonene, Caryophyllene

Flavor: Citrus, Sweet

Reported Effects: Euphoric, Happy



Rotated seasonally and picked at the peak of freshness, our hand-selected Rise strains are grown by professional agronomists to offer flavor-packed energy and creativity.