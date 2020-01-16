Reserve Blue Dream
on January 16th, 2020
Definitely a strong delivering sativa effect, I absolutely love it!
on November 30th, 2019
🔥 definitely a sativa 😂
on November 2nd, 2019
Sojay Haze is one of my favorite Sativa strains! Great buzz, perfect for when you're feeling low/unmotivated. After smoking this you'll be energetic (without feeling anxious/paranoid) so you can conquer the day!
Sojay Haze by Cresco Labs is a powerful sativa with uplifting attributes. Cresco Farms brought the famous BC Big Bud and the rare Grape FX together to create a sweet, satisfying flavor and deep physical effects. With pungent floral undertones and a bright citrus aroma, Sojay Haze offers uplifting physical energy and kind euphoria. Enjoy this strain to combat fatigue, appetite loss, and depression or as a helpful companion to physical activity.