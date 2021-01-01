 Loading…

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.

Browse by category

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Cannabis
  4. Pre-rolls
  5. Grape Soda: Grand CRU 40 .5G Pre-Roll
Hybrid

Grape Soda: Grand CRU 40 .5G Pre-Roll

by CRU Cannabis

Write a review
CRU Cannabis Cannabis Pre-rolls Grape Soda: Grand CRU 40 .5G Pre-Roll

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

For those that boldly live life in the fast lane, Grand CRU 40’s go full-throttle with 40%+ THC! Specially crafted for the highly experienced smoking elite, these high-powered half gram pre-rolls are packed with Grand CRU’s premium indoor flower and are heavily infused with shatter for peak pleasure.

About this brand

CRU Cannabis Logo
Our premium artisanal indoor flower is cultivated with our own nutrients and without any harmful pesticides. We’ve sourced exclusive genetics to be able to curate a divers library of over 100 high test and exotic Strains. With the aim to give you the best experience, all our flower is hand trimmed and has our highest THC content.

About this strain

Grape Soda

Grape Soda
Terpenes
  1. Caryophyllene
  2. Myrcene
  3. Limonene

A strong and fast-acting phenotype of Tahoe OG Kush, Grape Soda by Taste Budz is an excellent evening strain. It provides an idle, heavy-bodied sensation that frees you from worry. The sweet and pungent purple buds give this heady phenotype a very distinct look and flavor. Grape Soda features a pungent citrus aroma with notable grape notes on the palate, and the breeder recommends this strain for depression, anxiety, insomnia, indigestion, inflammation, and minor pain.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review