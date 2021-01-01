Grape Soda: Grand CRU 40 .5G Pre-Roll
For those that boldly live life in the fast lane, Grand CRU 40’s go full-throttle with 40%+ THC! Specially crafted for the highly experienced smoking elite, these high-powered half gram pre-rolls are packed with Grand CRU’s premium indoor flower and are heavily infused with shatter for peak pleasure.
CRU Cannabis
Grape Soda
- Caryophyllene
- Myrcene
- Limonene
A strong and fast-acting phenotype of Tahoe OG Kush, Grape Soda by Taste Budz is an excellent evening strain. It provides an idle, heavy-bodied sensation that frees you from worry. The sweet and pungent purple buds give this heady phenotype a very distinct look and flavor. Grape Soda features a pungent citrus aroma with notable grape notes on the palate, and the breeder recommends this strain for depression, anxiety, insomnia, indigestion, inflammation, and minor pain.
