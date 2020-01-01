 Loading…
  5. Pure Kush (0.5G Indica Pre-Roll 6 pack)
Indica

Pure Kush (0.5G Indica Pre-Roll 6 pack)

by CRU Cannabis

CRU Cannabis Cannabis Pre-rolls Pure Kush (0.5G Indica Pre-Roll 6 pack)

About this product

TASTE + SCENT Musky & Peppery Dank Earth & Pine SENSATION Creative Cerebral Euphoria Heavy Body Sedation WHEN TO USE Nighttime INDICA

About this strain

Pure Kush

Pure Kush

Clear your schedule because Pure Kush is one potent indica. A longtime favorite for pain relief, this strain will leave you feeling heavily sedated. Pure Kush’s strength begins with a signature kush aroma that is extremely pungent and skunky. Its head-heavy sensations may be complemented by a relaxing body feeling, giving Pure Kush its reputation as a powerful medical strain.

About this brand

Our premium artisanal indoor flower is cultivated with our own nutrients and without any harmful pesticides. We’ve sourced exclusive genetics to be able to curate a divers library of over 100 high test and exotic Strains. With the aim to give you the best experience, all our flower is hand trimmed and has our highest THC content.