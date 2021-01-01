Sour Diesel Pre-Roll
by SunMed Growers
1 gram
$14.00
Pickup 73.2 miles away
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
TASTE + SCENT Pine, Sweet & Woody Skunky Scent SENSATION Euphoric, Happy, Relaxing, Sleepy WHEN TO USE Nighttime INDICA
Superman OG is a must try for cannabis connoisseurs. The product of Tahoe OG and Bubba Kush, this hardy indica is both incredibly potent and exceptionally well bred. Following a long line of kush genetics, Superman OG provides a strong heavy body sensation and will put you to sleep in a hurry. While great for pain management, muscle spasms, and insomnia, Superman OG’s potent sedative effects make it a strictly nighttime strain. The aroma of this indica is nearly as strong as its effects. Featuring a strong skunk-like scent and piney taste, Superman OG is extremely pungent and not for the novice patient.
Be the first to review this product.