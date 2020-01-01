 Refresh Checked Unchecked Map Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading… Favicon Icon
Watermelon Zkittles CRU Infusion 1G Pre-Roll

by CRU Cannabis

About this product

High CBD cannabis flower pre-roll infused with high potency THC oil and terpenes then rolled in kief for a perfectly balanced experience.

About this strain

Watermelon Zkittlez

Terpenes
  1. Limonene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Myrcene

Watermelon Zkittlez is the indica-dominant cross of the hugely popular Zkittlez and Watermelon. It offers a wonderful fruity aroma and flavor profile that is mouthwateringly scrumptious. Its high may set in quick, delivering a powerful, head-rushing euphoria. With its heavy effects, Watermelon Zkittlez is best reserved for the end of the day.

Our premium artisanal indoor flower is cultivated with our own nutrients and without any harmful pesticides. We’ve sourced exclusive genetics to be able to curate a divers library of over 100 high test and exotic Strains. With the aim to give you the best experience, all our flower is hand trimmed and has our highest THC content.