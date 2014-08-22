ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. Watermelon
Slide 1 of 2
  • Leafly flower of Watermelon

  • Check out photos people have shared with us

    photos
We're filling in this page with lab-sourced data and expert information. Become a lab or brand partner to bring this flower's shapes and colors to life.

Indica

4.4 227 reviews

Watermelon

aka Watermelon Kush

CalmingEnergizing

Calculated from 227 reviews

Watermelon

Watermelon is an 80% indica strain. Its large, dense buds are valued for their high THC content and relaxing effects, useful as a sleeping aid or appetite stimulant. As the name suggests, this strain has a distinct fruity watermelon flavor profile, reminiscent of grape with hashy undertones. Watermelon is prized by growers for its high yield and potency, requiring 55 to 60 days flowering time.

Effects

Show all

159 people reported 841 effects
Relaxed 54%
Happy 40%
Sleepy 32%
Euphoric 28%
Hungry 23%
Stress 26%
Anxiety 22%
Pain 21%
Insomnia 18%
Depression 17%
Dry mouth 13%
Dry eyes 12%
Dizzy 2%
Paranoid 2%
Anxious 1%

Strain spotlight

Reviews

227

write a review

Find Watermelon nearby

Hang tight. We're looking for dispensaries that carry Watermelon nearby.

Photos

Show all

Found in

Products with Watermelon

Show all

Hang tight. We're looking for Watermelon nearby.

Good reads

Show all

New Strains Alert: Atmosphere, The Black, Blue Dot, OG #18, and Watermelon
New Strains Alert: Atmosphere, The Black, Blue Dot, OG #18, and Watermelon
Drag Performers Spill the Tea on Cannabis Strains That Help Them Slay
Drag Performers Spill the Tea on Cannabis Strains That Help Them Slay
The top 10 trending cannabis strains of 2019
The top 10 trending cannabis strains of 2019

Most popular in