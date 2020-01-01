 Loading…
  5. Wedding Pie (0.5G Hybrid Pre-Roll)
Wedding Pie (0.5G Hybrid Pre-Roll)

by CRU Cannabis

TASTE + SCENT Sweet Grape, Berry Nutty Dough, Light Spice SENSATION Blissful, Unfocused, Calm, Relaxed, Couch-lock WHEN TO USE Anytime HYBRID (Indica Leaning)

Wedding Pie

Wedding Pie is an indica-leaning hybrid that is made by crossing Wedding Cake and Grape Pie. Wedding Pie puts out a fragrant, fruity dessert aroma that is sweet, lemony, and gassy. This strain will quickly put your mind at ease as you enjoy the calming high and the quality craftsmanship that make this strain an all-around hit. Wedding Pie is bred by the respected Cannarado Genetics.

 

Our premium artisanal indoor flower is cultivated with our own nutrients and without any harmful pesticides. We’ve sourced exclusive genetics to be able to curate a divers library of over 100 high test and exotic Strains. With the aim to give you the best experience, all our flower is hand trimmed and has our highest THC content.