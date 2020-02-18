ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. Wedding Cake
Slide 1 of 3
  • Leafly flower of Wedding Cake
  • Close up cannabis flower of Wedding Cake

  • Check out photos people have shared with us

    photos

Hybrid

4.6 961 reviews

Wedding Cake

aka Pink Cookies

Cannabinoids
Terpenes
Citrus
Peppery
Herbal

Calculated from 38 products tested with lab partners

CalmingEnergizing

Calculated from 961 reviews

Wedding Cake nugget
Wedding Cake
  • Citrus
  • Peppery
  • Herbal

According to breeder Seed Junky Genetics, Wedding Cake, also known as Pink Cookies, is a phenotype of Triangle Mints. This delectable treat is rich with tangy sweet earth and pepper, taking notes and dimension from its OG lineage. Enjoy this double dose of dense dankness with care, as certain farms have noted its extremely high THC content.

 

Effects

Show all

669 people reported 3994 effects
Relaxed 61%
Happy 53%
Euphoric 43%
Uplifted 37%
Hungry 22%
Stress 24%
Depression 19%
Anxiety 16%
Pain 16%
Insomnia 10%
Dry mouth 19%
Dry eyes 9%
Dizzy 5%
Anxious 2%
Paranoid 2%

Strain spotlight

Reviews

961

more reviews
write a review

Find Wedding Cake nearby

Hang tight. We're looking for dispensaries that carry Wedding Cake nearby.

Similar strains

Leafly flower for Sherbert
Sherbert
More creativeLeafly flower for Cookies and Cream
Cookies and Cream
More euphoricLeafly flower for Original Glue
Original Glue
More hungryLeafly flower for Gelato
Gelato
More euphoricLeafly flower for Scott's OG
Scott's OG
More euphoricLeafly flower for Platinum GSC
Platinum GSC
More caryophylleneLeafly flower for Blue Cookies
Blue Cookies
More hungryLeafly flower for Blueberry Muffin
Blueberry Muffin
More myrcene
search by similar

Photos

Show all

User uploaded image of Wedding Cake
User uploaded image of Wedding Cake
User uploaded image of Wedding Cake
User uploaded image of Wedding Cake
User uploaded image of Wedding Cake
User uploaded image of Wedding Cake
User uploaded image of Wedding Cake
more photos

Found in

Preview for Limonene-dominant strains
Limonene-dominant strains
Preview for Most popular cannabis strains
Most popular cannabis strains
Preview for Vanilla cannabis strains
Vanilla cannabis strains

Lineage

Strain parent
Triangle Mints
parent
Strain
Wedding Cake
First strain child
Grape Cake
child
Second strain child
Guava Cake
child

Products with Wedding Cake

Show all

Hang tight. We're looking for Wedding Cake nearby.

Good Reads

Show all

5 cannabis strains for people who love vanilla
5 cannabis strains for people who love vanilla
7 cannabis strains that pair perfectly with your fall festivities
7 cannabis strains that pair perfectly with your fall festivities
And Leafly’s 2019 strain of the year is…
And Leafly’s 2019 strain of the year is…

Most popular in