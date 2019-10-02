ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. Grape Pie
Slide 1 of 1
  • Leafly flower of Grape Pie

Hybrid

4.9 7 reviews

Grape Pie

Cannabinoids

Calculated from 6 products tested with lab partners

Grape Pie

Coming from Cannarado Genetics, Grape Pie is a cross of Cherry Pie and the Gage Green Group’s Grape Stomper. The strain looks just like a classic old school purp strain with terpy trichomes that offer delicious sour and sugary grape aromas associated with Grape Stomper. The high may initially bring you up with a euphoric feeling before landing you down on the couch for munchies and TV.

 

Strain spotlight

Reviews

7

more reviews
write a review

Find Grape Pie nearby

Hang tight. We're looking for dispensaries that carry Grape Pie nearby.

Similar strains

Leafly flower for Orange Sherbert
Orange Sherbert
More THCLeafly flower for Snowball
Snowball
More CBGLeafly flower for Doc’s OG
Doc’s OG
More popularLeafly flower for Pink Champagne
Pink Champagne
More THCLeafly flower for Pink Cookies
Pink Cookies
More popularLeafly flower for Lemon Tree
Lemon Tree
More popularLeafly flower for Tropicana Cookies
Tropicana Cookies
More popularLeafly flower for Alien Dawg
Alien Dawg
More THC
search by similar

Lineage

First strain parent
Grape Stomper
parent
Second strain parent
Cherry Pie
parent
Strain
Grape Pie

Products with Grape Pie

Show all

Hang tight. We're looking for Grape Pie nearby.

Most popular in