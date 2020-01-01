 Refresh Checked Unchecked Map Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading… Favicon Icon
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

Browse by category

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Cannabis
  4. Flower
  5. White Walker OG 3.5G Indica Flower

White Walker OG 3.5G Indica Flower

by CRU Cannabis

Write a review
CRU Cannabis Cannabis Flower White Walker OG 3.5G Indica Flower
CRU Cannabis Cannabis Flower White Walker OG 3.5G Indica Flower

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

Similar items

Show all

About this product

TASTE + SCENT Herbal & Sweet Hints of Pine & Sage SENSATION Euphoric Happiness Uplifting WHEN TO USE Nighttime 3.5G INDICA FLOWER

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this strain

Whitewalker OG

Whitewalker OG
Terpenes
  1. Limonene
  2. Myrcene
  3. Caryophyllene

Whitewalker OG (not to be confused with White Walker Kush) by Gold Coast Collection is an indica variation of the renowned SFV OG Kush. Wrapped in a sparkling coat of crystal trichomes, Whitewalker OG wears its potency like a crown. Not surprisingly, this Los Angeles native earned first place in the 2013 High Times Amsterdam Cannabis Cup and is cherished to this day for its ability to lift the mood with swiftness. Its heavy resin production is treasured by extract artists, and commercial growers will appreciate the high yields offered by this OG phenotype.

About this brand

CRU Cannabis Logo
CRU Cannabis