Indica

4.5 216 reviews

SFV OG Kush

aka San Fernando Valley Kush

Cannabinoids

Calculated from 11 products tested with lab partners

Calculated from 216 reviews

SFV OG Kush

SFV OG Kush, not to be confused with its precursor SFV OG, is an indica-dominant strain bred from OG Kush genetics by The Cali Connection. By crossing an SFV OG clone with an Afghani father and selecting for favorable traits over several generations, the indica-heavy SFV OG Kush was born. You can smell the OG genes in this one, as its odor is commonly described as a strong lemon cleaner smell intermixed with pine.

Effects

129 people reported 1125 effects
Relaxed 76%
Euphoric 58%
Happy 47%
Sleepy 44%
Uplifted 30%
Pain 46%
Stress 44%
Insomnia 31%
Anxiety 30%
Depression 26%
Dry mouth 24%
Dry eyes 13%
Headache 5%
Dizzy 3%
Paranoid 3%

Reviews

216

Lineage

First strain parent
Afghani
parent
Second strain parent
SFV OG
parent
Strain
First strain child
Valley Ghash
child
Second strain child
Karmarado OG
child

