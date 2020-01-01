 Loading…

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Concentrates
  4. Cartridges
  Select Elite Live .5g Ace's High - Sativa Hybrid
Hybrid

Select Elite Live .5g Ace's High - Sativa Hybrid

by Curaleaf

Curaleaf Concentrates Cartridges Select Elite Live .5g Ace's High - Sativa Hybrid
Curaleaf Concentrates Cartridges Select Elite Live .5g Ace's High - Sativa Hybrid

About this product

Elite Live combines the same quality oil you’ve come to know from Select, now infused with freshly harvested live resin terpenes. The combination results in a high quality, high potency oil with a wide variety of strain-specific flavor and effects- so sativas feel more stimulating and indicas more sleepy. Now that’s better.

About this brand

Our mission is to help our patients to Live Life Well. Curaleaf offers high-quality, affordable and consistent medical cannabis products in a continually growing variety of forms including tinctures, vape cartridges, capsules, micro-tablets and ground flower.

About this strain

Ace High

Ace High

Coming from Green Point Seeds, Ace High is a cross of a female Lemon G and a male Stardawg. Lemon G is well-known for offering dense frosted buds with lemon aromas that ooze from all surfaces. Once crossed with a Stardawg workhorse, Ace High puts forward that same aroma backed by a skunk and industrial fuel flavor. This beautiful strain has bulbous colas that pack a punch, leaving consumers in outer space for hours to come.

 

