  3. Lemon G
Sativa

4.4 202 reviews

Lemon G

Cannabinoids
Terpenes
Herbal
Peppery
Citrus

Calculated from 68 products tested with lab partners

CalmingEnergizing

Calculated from 202 reviews

Lemon G
  • Herbal
  • Peppery
  • Citrus

Lemon G is the pride of Ohio, representing the Midwest among all the Dutch and West Coast strains out there. Potent and invigorating, this strain descends from Original G13. Relaxing effects tend to show up first after consuming Lemon G. Over time, however, the upbeat, euphoric, and giggly effects begin to emerge. Lemon G is a sociable strain and, as the name suggests, has a strong lemon fragrance. Taste-wise, this strain is fairly mellow and does not necessarily exhibit the strong citrus properties found in its scent.

Effects

Show all

151 people reported 1076 effects
Uplifted 51%
Euphoric 48%
Happy 47%
Relaxed 41%
Creative 30%
Stress 37%
Pain 32%
Depression 27%
Anxiety 26%
Nausea 15%
Dry mouth 27%
Dry eyes 15%
Dizzy 3%
Paranoid 3%
Anxious 2%

Reviews

202

Lineage

Strain parent
G13
parent
Strain
Lemon G
First strain child
Honey Lemon Cheese
child
Second strain child
The Vision
child

