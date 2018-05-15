ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Hybrid

4.4 554 reviews

Stardawg

aka Stardog

Peppery
Herbal
Citrus

Stardawg, possibly named after the bright, sparkling crystal trichomes that blanket the strain like stars, is a hybrid cross between Chemdog 4 and Tres Dawg. Earthy pine with sour notes of diesel color Stardawg, whose uplifting effects may help patients treating stress, fatigue, and anxiety disorders. Stardawg flowers in 67 days indoors with moderate yields. 

Happy 62%
Relaxed 54%
Euphoric 48%
Uplifted 47%
Focused 32%
Stress 29%
Depression 26%
Anxiety 23%
Pain 17%
Lack of appetite 14%
Dry mouth 30%
Dry eyes 13%
Dizzy 10%
Anxious 4%
Paranoid 2%

Lineage

First strain parent
Tres Dawg
parent
Second strain parent
Chemdog 4
parent
First strain child
Travel Joint
child
Second strain child
El Perro
child

Try These Strains Before Attending Your Next Sporting Event
The 6 Best Documentaries to Watch While High
New Strains Alert: White Lightning, Stardawg, Orange Skunk, and Candy Cane

