by Dab Dudes by Cowlitz

Dank Sinatra is an indica-dominant hybrid named for “Old Blue Eyes,” Frank Sinatra. This strain was created by crossing LA Affie and Hash Plant, leading to a happy, cerebral buzz that settles down into the body. The weighted relaxation helps consumers abate stress and depression while preparing the body for rest. Dank Sinatra has pungent, earthy flavors intermixed with subtle notes of citrus and diesel.  

