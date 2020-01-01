About this product
Green Dragon Wax by Dab Dudes by Cowlitz
About this strain
Green Dragon
Green Dragon is a cross of two indicas, Afghani and Turkish Gummy. Bred by Master Thai, these timeless buds are striking in appearance, aroma, and effects. Green Dragon is commonly depended upon for pain management, providing a lift often described as colorful. Suitable for any growing environment, a heavy yield can be expected to flower at around 50 days.