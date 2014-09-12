About this strain
Green Dragon, also known as "Master Thai's Green Dragon," "MTGD-BX7," and "MTGD" is an indica marijuana strain made from a cross of two indicas, Afghani and Turkish Gummy. Bred by Master Thai, these timeless buds are striking in appearance, aroma, and effects. Green Dragon is commonly depended upon for pain management, providing a lift often described as colorful. Suitable for any growing environment, a heavy yield can be expected to flower at around 50 days.
Green Dragon effects
Reported by real people like you
60 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
75% of people report feeling relaxed
Euphoric
55% of people report feeling euphoric
Giggly
28% of people report feeling giggly
Dry mouth
30% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dizzy
16% of people report feeling dizzy
Dry eyes
10% of people report feeling dry eyes
Stress
38% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
30% of people say it helps with pain
Anxiety
25% of people say it helps with anxiety
THC Strength
18% | medium-high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
