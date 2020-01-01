Exxus Snap Cartridge Vaporizer
by CBD American Shaman
1 piece
$35.00
Pickup 76.7 miles away
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
The Bolt Pro is our fastest and most durable Bolt we've ever made. This powerful device is the next step up from a Bolt Kit and is perfect for the more experienced extract users, that want to use more extracts in one single hit. This device features a larger inner heating rod and Pro XL nails that doubles the size of our normal nail dishes. Features: Larger Heating Rod XL TI, Quartz, And Ceramic Nails Replaceable Heating Rod Reaches up to 980*F Extremely Portable Includes: 1x Bolt Pro 1x Bolt Pro Case 1x 18650 Battery 1x Magnetic Stand 1x Silicon Protector 1x Silcon Container 1x Glass Attachment 1x Pro XL Ceramic Nail 1x Pro XL Quartz Nail 1x Pro XL Titanium Nail 1x USB Charger
Be the first to review this product.