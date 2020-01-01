 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Carbon Fiber Bolt Pro

by Dabado Vaporizers

$199.99MSRP

About this product

The Bolt Pro is our fastest and most durable Bolt we've ever made. This powerful device is the next step up from a Bolt Kit and is perfect for the more experienced extract users, that want to use more extracts in one single hit. This device features a larger inner heating rod and Pro XL nails that doubles the size of our normal nail dishes. Features: Larger Heating Rod XL TI, Quartz, And Ceramic Nails Replaceable Heating Rod Reaches up to 980*F Extremely Portable Includes: 1x Bolt Pro 1x Bolt Pro Case 1x 18650 Battery 1x Magnetic Stand 1x Silicon Protector 1x Silcon Container 1x Glass Attachment 1x Pro XL Ceramic Nail 1x Pro XL Quartz Nail 1x Pro XL Titanium Nail 1x USB Charger

About this brand

At DABADO (duh/bah/dōh), we are leading the innovation for superior vaporization of extracts with our portable vaporizers and technology. Founded by extract aficionado's, Denver, CO -based DABADO was developed with the vision to create a venture dedicated to the significant reduction in several years of inefficiency and negative methodologies by offering easy and convenient ways to consume extracts and essential oils through innovative product designs. We create superior, beautiful and technologically advanced products that disrupt and redefine the future. The first to market a portable, all in one, electric rig; we deliver products that are not only more effective but also those that individuals can relate to: pleasurable, unique experiences.