 Loading…

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.

Search Leafly

Browse by category

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Edibles
  4. Chocolates
  5. Indica Raspberry Dark Chocolate Bar 100mg 10-Pack

Indica Raspberry Dark Chocolate Bar 100mg 10-Pack

by Dabba Chocolate

Write a review
Dabba Chocolate Edibles Chocolates Indica Raspberry Dark Chocolate Bar 100mg 10-Pack

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

Similar items

Show all

About this product

Indica Raspberry Dark Chocolate Bar 100mg 10-Pack by Dabba Chocolate

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

Dabba Chocolate Logo
Dabba Chocolate was developed in Boulder, Colorado in 2011. Winner of the 2012 High Times Cannabis Cup helped put Dabba on the map. Today, we’re supplying dispensaries all around Colorado.