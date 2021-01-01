Legend of Nigeria Live Resin Terp Sugar 1g
About this product
The glistening facets of cannabinoid crystals immediately grab your attention. The strain-specific aroma of the cannabis comes through loud and clear from the moment you open the lid. Loaded with terpenes, your tastebuds will be pleasantly satiated when you vaporize this uniquely flavorful and aromatic extract.
About this brand
Dabstract
About this strain
Legend of Nigeria
Legend of Nigeria by Swamp Boys Seeds is a cross of SBS’s clone-only Legend OG and its own beloved Nigerian strain. This sativa-dominant hybrid sprouts medium-sized plants that need space to stretch and flower. Legend of Nigeria produces dense buds that gives off a potent blueberry and fuel aroma that is just as rich on the palate. This strain produces a larger-than-average yield with proper vegetative staging and training, and has an approximate 63-day flowering time.
