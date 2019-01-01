About this product
Dama Financial offers access to a secure banking solution that helps cannabis-related businesses (CBRs) minimize the safety risk associated with keeping large amounts of cash on hand. Our goal is to provide cannabis-related businesses with a safer, more convenient way to manage business transactions. Clients can have cash picked up and deposited by an armored courier service, pay vendors, utilities and tax authorities electronically, receive payments electronically, access their account 24/7 and enjoy exceptional service from a dedicated Relationship Manager. For more information or to apply, visit www.DamaFinancial.com Questions? 877-401-3262
