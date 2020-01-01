 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading… Favicon Icon
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

Browse by category

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Concentrates
  4. Cartridges
  5. Grape Pie Cartridge 1g

Grape Pie Cartridge 1g

by Dank Czar

Write a review
Dank Czar Concentrates Cartridges Grape Pie Cartridge 1g

Similar items

Show all

About this product

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this strain

Grape Pie

Grape Pie

Grape Pie is an indica-leaning hybrid with sour and sugary grape aromas. This strain gives off a high that may initially bring you up with euphoria before landing you down on the couch for munchies and TV. Grape Pie is a cross of Cherry Pie and the Gage Green Group’s Grape Stomper. This strain looks just like a classic old school purp strain with terpy trichomes that offer delicious sour and sugary grape aromas associated with Grape Stomper.

 

About this brand

Dank Czar Logo
Dank Czar is a brand for true connoisseurs; holding a Terpene filled line-up of top shelf concentrates that will sweep any dabber off their feet.