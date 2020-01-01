 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Dank Dabber Dissolver™

by Dank Dabber

Dank Dabber Smoking Smoking Accessories Dank Dabber Dissolver™

$12.49MSRP

About this product

Dank Dabber Dissolver is a concentrated organic solution unlike traditional alcohol, acetone or limonene based cleaners. To get the best cleaning possible, you'll want it hot. Dissolver does not degrade from multiple heating and coolings so you can use it as many times as you'd like! DIRECTIONS: - For best results always use as recommended! Place desired amount of solution into a microwave safe container. Heat for 1-2 minutes or till you see it bubbling. Carefully add your quartz into container to soak until clean or pour directly into dirty piece and cover holes while shaking. Repeat if necessary. - Using a q-tip or pipe cleaner can be useful to help remove any remaining stuck on oil or chaz. You can use Dissolver instead of ISO on warm nails to help clean out any residual oil and maintain quartz. - Leave overnight if necessary and rinse with warm water. - Cover soaking dish to avoid evaporation.

About this brand

Unique - Thimble Design; The Original Finger Dabber User Friendly ~ Stands by itself to prevent your dabs from getting dirty, different tips for all types of concentrate, eliminates some of the juggle while dabbing and easy to clean! ​ MULTIPURPOSE~ All of the dabbers double as a carb cap in a pinch for low temp dabs! UNBREAKABLE ~ Crafted from T2 titanium equivalent marine grade stainless steel! Safe ~ Zero heat transfer to your finger during use, they resist oxidation (off-gassing) when exposed to temperatures up to 1,400° so it's beyond safe to use with any dab set up. Also provided with the v1 Needle Point is a protective cap for when not in use to prevent harm! MADE IN AMERICA ~ Down to the packaging they come in!