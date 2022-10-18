Dank Dabber Dissolver is a concentrated organic solution unlike traditional alcohol, acetone or limonene based cleaners. To get the best cleaning possible, you'll want it hot. Dissolver does not degrade from multiple heating and coolings so you can use it as many times as you'd like!



DIRECTIONS:



- For best results always use as recommended! Place desired amount of solution into a microwave safe container. Heat for 1-2 minutes or till you see it bubbling. Carefully add your quartz into container to soak until clean or pour directly into dirty piece and cover holes while shaking. Repeat if necessary.



- Using a q-tip or pipe cleaner can be useful to help remove any remaining stuck on oil or chaz. You can use Dissolver instead of ISO on warm nails to help clean out any residual oil and maintain quartz.



- Leave overnight if necessary and rinse with warm water.



- Cover soaking dish to avoid evaporation.