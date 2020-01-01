Glass Sword Dabber / Pendant
by Fat Ass Glass Company
This v5 Hollow Point is great for all applications. It's sharp to easily pick at shatter, beveled edges to help scrape sides of containers and scooping ability to grab up sauce, crumble or distillate. The hole drilled is to allow reclaim to drain out easily. If you can't decide which dabber to try first, go with this one!
