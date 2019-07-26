SpacemanC
on July 26th, 2019
This is a really cool pipe! I brought it with me on my camping trip and it was hella clutch!!
$24.95MSRP
Smoke Smarter, Smoke Healthier: - Brass bowl will last for many decades, and germs/bacteria do not grow on brass. - Wood pipe acts as a natural filter, trapping resins and tar for better smoking - see before and after pics. (Wood pipes should be replaced approximately every 1-2 weeks depending on use, order Series: Beta pipe refill kit) ( Wood is a natural product so coloring/grain/texture can vary from what is pictured) - Brass screens should be replaced depending on use (every 1-2 days) (Order "DEC Pipes" brand brass screens for best results) Wood pipes made from USA grown Poplar - A Renewable Resource. Saving the world's tropical rain forests. When the wood pipe is used up just unscrew the brass bowl, and screw it into a new wood pipe. The used wood pipe can be thrown out to decompose naturally or put in a fire pit or fire place for extra aroma! *** Please note that due to the fact that wood is a natural product grain, color and texture may vary from what is pictured. *** Not available for shipping outside the 50 contiguous States
on July 26th, 2019
Everything you could ever want in a pipe. Plus, you'll never break it ;)
on June 13th, 2019
This is such a good idea, I'm literally getting my dad and father in law one of these for fathers day!