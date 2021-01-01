 Loading…

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.

Browse by category

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Edibles
  4. Chocolates
  5. Dark Chocolate Bar

Dark Chocolate Bar

by Défoncé

Write a review
Défoncé Edibles Chocolates Dark Chocolate Bar

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

The Art of Chocolate • l’arte du chocolat Silky dark chocolate with a classy, sophisticated finish. Crafted in small batches by our Master Chocolatier Ariel Memmer, Défoncé blends the finest sustainable and fair-traded Belgian Chocolate with premium, cannabis grown on the Central Coast of California for an experience like no other. From quality, hand-selected ingredients to our unique triangular molds to our luxurious packaging, every detail has been purposefully & deliberately designed ensuring Defonce delivers a truly smooth and delicious micro-dosed experience that is second to none. Vive du chocolat! THC potency: 100mg THC per package, 5.5mg THC per serving 18 total servings Dietary: Gluten-free, vegan Contains: soy May contain milk, tree nuts, wheat, peanuts License No. CDPH-10003205

About this brand

Défoncé Logo
Think of the finest chocolate in the world...now add premium cannabis to it. That’s who we are. We are not a cannabis company. We are a purveyor of fine confections that happen to have cannabis as their special ingredient. The quality and delectable taste of our chocolate can hold its own with the best in the world, all while delivering a clean and safe high designed for everyone to enjoy.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review