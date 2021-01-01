About this product
The Art of Chocolate • l’arte du chocolat Silky dark chocolate with a classy, sophisticated finish. Crafted in small batches by our Master Chocolatier Ariel Memmer, Défoncé blends the finest sustainable and fair-traded Belgian Chocolate with premium, cannabis grown on the Central Coast of California for an experience like no other. From quality, hand-selected ingredients to our unique triangular molds to our luxurious packaging, every detail has been purposefully & deliberately designed ensuring Defonce delivers a truly smooth and delicious micro-dosed experience that is second to none. Vive du chocolat! THC potency: 100mg THC per package, 5.5mg THC per serving 18 total servings Dietary: Gluten-free, vegan Contains: soy May contain milk, tree nuts, wheat, peanuts License No. CDPH-10003205
About this brand
Défoncé
