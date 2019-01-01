About this product

To develop this strain, we've crossed one of the best varieties on the market, the famous American OG Kush, with our own elite Jack Herer clone. After subjecting them to diverse breeding, stabilisation and improvement processes, we were rewarded with this marvellous plant, which produces very high quality marihuana with high THC levels and an exquisite earthy, incense-like taste. An excellent choice for #sativa lovers owing to its very acceptable flowering times for a sativa and high yields. sex: feminised lineage: o.g kush x jack herer genotype: 70% sativa // 30% indica grow method: indoors / outdoors flowering times: indoors 55-65 days / outdoors mid-October. yields: 600g indoors / up to 800 g/plant outdoors taste: incense// earthy odour:high effect: cerebral thc: +20% medicinal value: medical efect