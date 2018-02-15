 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
  5. DELTA 9 | SUGAR FREE CBD

DELTA 9 | SUGAR FREE CBD

by Delta 9 Labs

The most ideal options for those with diabetes, this bar serves up a rich and silky taste. Bars are pre-portioned with 25 mg of CBD to provide a consistent dosage. 100mg total CBD. For the best dosage, we suggest taking it slow. Most edibles take roughly 2 hours to fully hit.

Marwenie

Love this product! After a long day at work my body seems to be a little bit tense, but since i started using this product i get the relax feeling immediately. The taste is great too!

About this brand

Delta 9 Labs was created with the singular vision of empowering culture with full spectrum, pure plant alternatives farm fresh to your local dispensary. Our devotion to finding all natural cannabis solutions keeps us continually innovating in ways that improve the health and wellness of our customers. The Delta 9 family of products includes cartridges, capsules, edibles and our coveted Delta Max 2.0 collection. All of our products are tested in-house and by independent 3rd party labs as part of our continued commitment to purity and safety.