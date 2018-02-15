Marwenie
on February 15th, 2018
Love this product! After a long day at work my body seems to be a little bit tense, but since i started using this product i get the relax feeling immediately. The taste is great too!
The most ideal options for those with diabetes, this bar serves up a rich and silky taste. Bars are pre-portioned with 25 mg of CBD to provide a consistent dosage. 100mg total CBD. For the best dosage, we suggest taking it slow. Most edibles take roughly 2 hours to fully hit.
