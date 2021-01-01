About this product

This Focus Delta 8 THC Tincture promotes alertness, & focus by using: Pulegone, Cedrene and b-pinene. The sweet spearmint notes will capture your senses and wake up your taste buds while the cerebral, uplifting effects provide an aura of euphoria that is sure to keep you going all day long. Suggested Use: Consume 1/2 of 1 dropper to establish individual tolerance. Increase dose in increments to achieve desired effect. Ingredients: Natural Hemp Extract, MCT Oil, Hempseed Oil, Pulegone, Cedrene and B-Pinene.