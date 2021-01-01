 Loading…

Focus Premium Delta 8 THC Tincture

by Delta Effex

Focus Premium Delta 8 THC Tincture

This Focus Delta 8 THC Tincture promotes alertness, & focus by using: Pulegone, Cedrene and b-pinene. The sweet spearmint notes will capture your senses and wake up your taste buds while the cerebral, uplifting effects provide an aura of euphoria that is sure to keep you going all day long. Suggested Use: Consume 1/2 of 1 dropper to establish individual tolerance. Increase dose in increments to achieve desired effect. Ingredients: Natural Hemp Extract, MCT Oil, Hempseed Oil, Pulegone, Cedrene and B-Pinene.

At Delta Effex, we strive to create the products from the best Delta 8 THC and Delta 10 THC. Our hope is that our THC products allow you to maintain your healthy lifestyle. We offer all natural - plant based - Delta 8 THC and Delta 10 THC products that are derived from hemp plants.

