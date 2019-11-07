 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
  Deluxe Leaf Natural Mint Tea Full Spectrum CBD Oil 1000mg + 400mg of Additional Cannabinoids

Deluxe Leaf Natural Mint Tea Full Spectrum CBD Oil 1000mg + 400mg of Additional Cannabinoids

by Deluxe Leaf

5.040
Deluxe Leaf Hemp CBD Hemp CBD Tinctures Deluxe Leaf Natural Mint Tea Full Spectrum CBD Oil 1000mg + 400mg of Additional Cannabinoids
$164.99MSRP

About this product

The Deluxe Leaf 1000mg full spectrum CBD oil tincture is incredibly popular due to its cannabidiol content and pricing. Packed with 33mg in every ML of CBD Oil, the 1000mg sublingual CBD hemp oil tincture from Deluxe Leaf is popular for customers that use CBD oil for anxiety, varying levels of stress and pain as well as inflammation and discomfort. We utilize CO2 extraction solely from Hemp Flower – not Biomass – to ensure unrivaled quality and that a Full Spectrum of cannabinoids exists within our CBD Oil. Our products are truly Full Spectrum in that they contain over Six additional cannabinoids including: CBDa, CBDv, CBC, CBCa, CBN, and CBG in bioavailable quantities.

40 customer reviews

5.040

MonteR14

I often have trouble sleeping and have found this to product to be way better than melatonin. It was free shipping when I ordered so I say jump on it guys!

juan420h

I love it. it´s amazing i´ve been looking for cbd oil w/ no herb flavour and i just found it for life!!

About this brand

At Deluxe Leaf we believe in healing through transparency. The naturally derived cannabinoids and terpenes in our formula provide a comprehensive synergistic effect exclusive to Deluxe Leaf products.