  Meat Breath Pre-Rolls 1g 2-pack
Indica

Meat Breath Pre-Rolls 1g 2-pack

by Deschutes Growery

Meat Breath

Meat Breath is an indica-dominant strain that crosses Meatloaf and the fabled Mendo Breath. Representing standard indicas today, it has deep purples, bright greens, orange hairs, and thick trichome coverage, making this flower striking in both color and contrast. And there is even more to this strain than just looks. This THC-dominant strain was designed to kick hard, so be mindful when dosing. For the experienced consumer, its effects will uplift your mood and bring a deep relaxation to your body, providing a gentle nudge to sleep. People report it useful for chronic issues surrounding pain and sleep. As the name suggests, Meat Breath has a reputation for being very pungent. It will smell earthy and sweet, but also give off a distinct diesel smell; to put it simply, it smells dank. Both the smell and the flavor tend to linger, so be sure to consider that when partaking.

BORN IN THE LAND OF FIRE, GROWN FROM VOLCANICALLY PURIFIED WATERS AND NURTURED FOR A PURE & NATURAL EXPERIENCE. Clean Water Our Flowers are provided the freshest, clearest, water originating from the Cascade Mountains in Bend, Oregon. Commitment to our Environment We take great strides to offset any environmental impact we may produce by closely monitoring all aspects of our growery from our equipment usage to our business partnerships. Blue Sky Champion Member Blue Sky is a voluntary program from Pacific Power Company that provides the opportunity to support newly developed renewable energy now and help build a larger market for renewable energy. Solar Powered Oregon’s 1st Indoor Solar Powered Growery. Equipped with a 56 kW/h system that offsets a considerable amount of our power consumption. LED Lighting Furthering reducing our carbon footprint, our growery is equipped with LED grow lights in both our vegetative and flowering rooms. Cleangreen Certified Modeled on national and international sustainability, organic and biodynamic program standards, the Clean Green program requires on-site inspections and third-party lab testing. Nutrition Our plants are fed 100% Organic nutrients and we build our soil from scratch for the proper mineral and nutrient balance. No Clones Our genetics are grown from seeds. We start hundreds of seeds and select strain by strain our keeper phenotypes.