 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Cannabis
  4. Flower
  5. Dicot Kush

Dicot Kush

by Dicot Farms

Write a review
Dicot Farms Cannabis Flower Dicot Kush

Similar items

Show all

About this product

Dicot Kush provides a feeling of serenity and calm. Best for nighttime use, this piney-floral Indica has sedative, tingly body effects. Don’t expect to get much done after using this Dicot Kush.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this strain

Redwood Kush

Redwood Kush

Consuming this strain is like taking a long walk through the forests of its namesake. Relaxing and blissful, Redwood Kush provides consumers with a feeling of peace and ease. Taking after the earthy Northern California environment, this strain features a pine-like, herbal scent. Best for nighttime use, Redwood Kush has sedative, tingly body effects. Don’t expect to get much done after using this indica, as most consumers feel spacey and are unable to focus or get work done. 

About this brand

Dicot Farms Logo
Using all-organic cultivation methods, Dicot Farms is committed to providing the finest organically grown cannabis.