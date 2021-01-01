Bubblegum Kush - Disposable Pen 0.6g
BUBBLEGUM KUSH - Originating from the Netherlands, Bubblegum Kush is a cross between the old school bubblegum strain and an undisclosed kush phenotype.The flavor profile contains a sweet, fruity bubblegum flavor followed by kushy undertones during exhale. Be careful, too much of this strain will be sure to leave you couch-locked in front of your favorite TV show. As all time favorite amongst old and new school cannabis users, you won’t want to put it down. Genetics: Bubblegum x OG Kush Effects: Relaxed, Happy, Euphoric Prevalent Terpenes: Alpha Pinene, Linalool
Dime Industries
Bubblegum Kush
Bubblegum Kush, also known as "Bubble Gum Kush," is an 80% indica marijuana strain from Bulldog Seeds in the Netherlands, Bubblegum Kush is a cross between Bubble Gum and an undisclosed Kush. An easy-to-grow plant that produces huge yields of frosty, resinous buds, it is popular with growers and hash-makers alike. Bubblegum Kush has a sour smell and flavor, and with a THC content in the 18% range, this indica will leave users fully relaxed and glued to the couch.
