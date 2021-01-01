 Loading…

Indica

Bubblegum Kush - Disposable Pen 0.6g

by Dime Industries

About this product

BUBBLEGUM KUSH - Originating from the Netherlands, Bubblegum Kush is a cross between the old school bubblegum strain and an undisclosed kush phenotype.The flavor profile contains a sweet, fruity bubblegum flavor followed by kushy undertones during exhale. Be careful, too much of this strain will be sure to leave you couch-locked in front of your favorite TV show. As all time favorite amongst old and new school cannabis users, you won’t want to put it down. Genetics: Bubblegum x OG Kush Effects: Relaxed, Happy, Euphoric Prevalent Terpenes: Alpha Pinene, Linalool

About this brand

Since 2016, Dime Industries has been a leading trusted source of clean and potent medicine using state of the art hardware including premium food-grade stainless steel, glass, ceramic plates, and enhanced battery life. We strive to deliver a transparent experience through industry leading technology and high grade cannabis extracts resulting in an unparalleled smoking experience that not only ensures our customers an impeccable taste, but more importantly, a clean quality high you can trust. All of our cartridges are assembled, filled, and quality checked in the USA to ensure consistency and quality. Join the Dime Family and stay tuned for new product and device releases. “Think Higher!”

About this strain

Bubblegum Kush

Bubblegum Kush, also known as "Bubble Gum Kush," is an 80% indica marijuana strain from Bulldog Seeds in the Netherlands, Bubblegum Kush is a cross between Bubble Gum and an undisclosed Kush. An easy-to-grow plant that produces huge yields of frosty, resinous buds, it is popular with growers and hash-makers alike. Bubblegum Kush has a sour smell and flavor, and with a THC content in the 18% range, this indica will leave users fully relaxed and glued to the couch.

