Dime Industries
About this product
BUBBLEGUM KUSH - Originating from the Netherlands, Bubblegum Kush is a cross between the old school bubblegum strain and an undisclosed kush phenotype.The flavor profile contains a sweet, fruity bubblegum flavor followed by kushy undertones during exhale. Be careful, too much of this strain will be sure to leave you couch-locked in front of your favorite TV show. As all time favorite amongst old and new school cannabis users, you won’t want to put it down.
Genetics: Bubblegum x OG Kush
Effects: Relaxed, Happy, Euphoric
Prevalent Terpenes: Alpha Pinene, Linalool
Genetics: Bubblegum x OG Kush
Effects: Relaxed, Happy, Euphoric
Prevalent Terpenes: Alpha Pinene, Linalool
Bubblegum Kush effects
Reported by real people like you
263 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
65% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
57% of people report feeling happy
Sleepy
35% of people report feeling sleepy
Dry mouth
25% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
19% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
11% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
23% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
20% of people say it helps with depression
Pain
19% of people say it helps with pain
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!