About this product

BUBBLEGUM KUSH - Originating from the Netherlands, Bubblegum Kush is a cross between the old school bubblegum strain and an undisclosed kush phenotype.The flavor profile contains a sweet, fruity bubblegum flavor followed by kushy undertones during exhale. Be careful, too much of this strain will be sure to leave you couch-locked in front of your favorite TV show. As all time favorite amongst old and new school cannabis users, you won’t want to put it down.



Genetics: Bubblegum x OG Kush

Effects: Relaxed, Happy, Euphoric

Prevalent Terpenes: Alpha Pinene, Linalool