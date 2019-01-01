 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Cannabis
  4. Flower
  5. Chocolate Haze

Chocolate Haze

by Dionysian Fields

Write a review
Dionysian Fields Cannabis Flower Chocolate Haze

About this product

The basis of this strain is an OG Chocolate Thai plant carefully bred with all-star Cannalope Haze. Chocolate Haze is best smoked in the afternoon; a wandering mind will find a clear high with intellectual results when enjoying its flowers. An energetic feeling of euphoria lasts for 1-2 hours then leaves the user feeling aware and alert to their surroundings. Questions and inspiration may follow when used alone. From A medicinal perspective, this strain helps sufferers of chronic depression. Chocolate Haze will uplift and brighten as well as aid in a variety of medical ailments. Arthritis, ADD/ADHD, joint pain, stress and migraines are all greatly reduced with regular use of this strain. It is 95% Sativa and 5% Indica and grown from Royal Queen Seeds.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this strain

Chocolate Thai

Chocolate Thai
Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Pinene

A legendary landrace strain from Thailand, Chocolate Thai first made an appearance in the U.S. sometime in the 1960s as “Thai sticks,” spindly flowers tied to a bamboo stick that were renowned for their potent high. Old school heads remember these buds as slender and airy, medium-to-dark brown in color, and possessing a unique chocolate-coffee aroma. Due to the fact that it was a long-flowering, low-yielding sativa strain that always produced male flowers and seeds and was incredibly difficult to clone and grow, it is most likely that Chocolate Thai no longer exists in its original form. There are several seed lines sold under the name, but these have either been crossbred to provide some stabilizing traits or are of unknown provenance.     

About this brand

Dionysian Fields Logo
We are a small collective of licensed dedicated growers, producing some of the finest Oklahoma grown medical marijuana in the state.