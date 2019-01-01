About this product
The basis of this strain is an OG Chocolate Thai plant carefully bred with all-star Cannalope Haze. Chocolate Haze is best smoked in the afternoon; a wandering mind will find a clear high with intellectual results when enjoying its flowers. An energetic feeling of euphoria lasts for 1-2 hours then leaves the user feeling aware and alert to their surroundings. Questions and inspiration may follow when used alone. From A medicinal perspective, this strain helps sufferers of chronic depression. Chocolate Haze will uplift and brighten as well as aid in a variety of medical ailments. Arthritis, ADD/ADHD, joint pain, stress and migraines are all greatly reduced with regular use of this strain. It is 95% Sativa and 5% Indica and grown from Royal Queen Seeds.
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.
About this strain
Chocolate Thai
Terpenes
- Myrcene
- Caryophyllene
- Pinene
A legendary landrace strain from Thailand, Chocolate Thai first made an appearance in the U.S. sometime in the 1960s as “Thai sticks,” spindly flowers tied to a bamboo stick that were renowned for their potent high. Old school heads remember these buds as slender and airy, medium-to-dark brown in color, and possessing a unique chocolate-coffee aroma. Due to the fact that it was a long-flowering, low-yielding sativa strain that always produced male flowers and seeds and was incredibly difficult to clone and grow, it is most likely that Chocolate Thai no longer exists in its original form. There are several seed lines sold under the name, but these have either been crossbred to provide some stabilizing traits or are of unknown provenance.