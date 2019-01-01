 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
ACDiesel 1 to 1 preroll (3) pack

by Dirt Ninja Farm

About this product

ACDC blended with Purple Diesel, clean, sun grown all flower 3 preroll pack (1gram + each)

About this strain

Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Pinene
  3. Caryophyllene

ACDC is a sativa-dominant phenotype of the high-CBD cannabis strain Cannatonic with a remarkably high CBD:THC ratio. This strain induces little-to-no intoxicating effects and helps many patients treat various ailments like pain, anxiety, epilepsy, multiple sclerosis, and the negative effects of chemotherapy, all with a clear head.

About this brand

Nor-cal sun grown CBD and THC flowers, prerolls, ice water hash and more! Always tested....always clean.