  Home
  Products
  Concentrates
  Solvent
  Sherbert Live Resin 1g

Sherbert Live Resin 1g

by Dirty Arm Farm

Dirty Arm Farm Concentrates Solvent Sherbert Live Resin 1g

About this product

Full of major flavor! The terpenes are strong and the flavor of each of our unique strains is clear and present giving you an instant hit of the distinct entourage of the quality cultivars we grow. Very potent medicinal delivery that has no additives- just straight from the well grown flower tops to you!

About this strain

Sherbert

Sherbert
Terpenes
  1. Caryophyllene
  2. Limonene
  3. Humulene

Heir to the GSC throne is Sherbert, also known as Sherbet and/or Sunset Sherbert, an indica-leaning hybrid with intoxicatingly potent effects. Bred by Mr. Sherbinski, Sherbert inherits the genetic lineage of its GSC parent, whose ancestors include the famed OG Kush, Cherry Pie, and Durban Poison. Crossed with Pink Panties, Sherbert exhibits powerful full-body effects elevated by a jolt of cerebral energy. A complex aroma colors Sherbert with notes of skunky citrus, sweet berry, and that candy-like smell redolent of its GSC parent. Stress, tension, and sour moods melt away with the carefree mindset and physical relaxation that comes with this rich hybrid.

About this brand

To authentically provide the highest quality flower, extracts, and edibles to all that will receive them and maintain integrity as a farm business to practice good care for the earth and future generations. Innovation, Quality, Culture- We just keep growing!