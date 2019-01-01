 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
  5. Dr Krippling Incredible Bulk Feminised Cannabis Seeds

Dr Krippling Incredible Bulk Feminised Cannabis Seeds

by Discount Cannabis Seeds

$46.00MSRP

About this product

Genetics: Big Bud x Super Skunk x Green Spirit 80% Indica / 20% Sativa THC: Up to 24% Yield Indoor: 7-8 weeks - 600-1000 gr/m2 Yield Outdoor: Beg – mid Sept - 800 -1500 gr. per plant A great choice to unwind at the end of the day - Relaxing High. Ideally needs to be switched to flower before it is 2 feet tall, or else it can be difficult to maintain indoors. Almost impossible to hurt Incredible Bulk Cannabis Seeds, this cannabis plant can take a huge range of ph / nutrient fluctuations, withstands extremes in heat and moisture, and joyfully devours any CO2 enhancement. These Cannabis Seeds create a cannabis plant that mutates and adapts to its environment, one perfectly grown, big plant can produce up to the same yield of twenty plants of normal size.

About this strain

Incredible Bulk

Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Limonene

Incredible Bulk is a mixture of three notable indicas. Big Bud combines with Super Skunk and Green Spirit to create the sweet earthy flavors of hash that usher in Incredible Bulk’s relaxing effects. Its sedating effects make Incredible Bulk a great choice to help you unwind at the end of the day. Originally bred by Dr. Krippling for its heavy yields and ease of growth, Incredible Bulk is a very stable plant that makes a compelling case for indoor cultivation. The buds are known to explode in size when grown hydroponically.

About this brand

Buy from an outstanding range of over 3,000 Cannabis Seeds No frills, just the Best and Cheapest Seeds online WE SHIP TO THE UK, EUROPE, USA, AUSTRALIA & NEW ZEALAND