About this product

Genetics: Big Bud x Super Skunk x Green Spirit 80% Indica / 20% Sativa THC: Up to 24% Yield Indoor: 7-8 weeks - 600-1000 gr/m2 Yield Outdoor: Beg – mid Sept - 800 -1500 gr. per plant A great choice to unwind at the end of the day - Relaxing High. Ideally needs to be switched to flower before it is 2 feet tall, or else it can be difficult to maintain indoors. Almost impossible to hurt Incredible Bulk Cannabis Seeds, this cannabis plant can take a huge range of ph / nutrient fluctuations, withstands extremes in heat and moisture, and joyfully devours any CO2 enhancement. These Cannabis Seeds create a cannabis plant that mutates and adapts to its environment, one perfectly grown, big plant can produce up to the same yield of twenty plants of normal size.