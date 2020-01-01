 Refresh Checked Unchecked Map Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading… Favicon Icon
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

Browse by category

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Dabbing
  4. Nails & attachments
  5. Terp Pearls Inserts

Terp Pearls Inserts

by Discount E-Nails

Write a review
Discount E-Nails Dabbing Nails & Attachments Terp Pearls Inserts
Discount E-Nails Dabbing Nails & Attachments Terp Pearls Inserts
Discount E-Nails Dabbing Nails & Attachments Terp Pearls Inserts
Discount E-Nails Dabbing Nails & Attachments Terp Pearls Inserts
Discount E-Nails Dabbing Nails & Attachments Terp Pearls Inserts

$14.99MSRP

Buy Here

Similar items

Show all

About this product

Terp Pearls -Comes with 6x terp pearls- (2x recommended per bowl) Terp pearls – or dab pearls – are essentially little balls that spin around inside a banger. The terp pearls distribute heat inside the banger and disperse the oil for big draws! Color choices: 5mm Clear or 6mm Glow in the Dark Mixed Colors https://discountenails.com/

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

Discount E-Nails Logo
A Large Variety of Desktop E-Nail Kits, Portable E-Nails, Quartz Nails, Titanium Nails, and Accessories. One Year Warranty, Ships in 24 Hours. 710 your life!