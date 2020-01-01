 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading… Favicon Icon
Vapecode Aluminum Briefcase E-Nail Kit

by Discount E-Nails

About this product

Vapecode Aluminum Briefcase E-Nail Kit Nail Choices: Titanium Quartz Hybrid (20mm diameter size only) Features: Auto system tuning Memory of last set temperature Automatic digital temperature control Specifications: Aluminum alloy box Power: 100W Temperature Range: 0-999 degrees Maximum Fire Retardant Coil Sheath Temperature: 1400F Heating Coil Size: 20mm Voltage:AC 110-220V(50Hz/60Hz) Resistance Wire:Ni Cr 80-20 Kit includes: 1 pc VAPECODE portable aluminium alloy nail box-AB01(235*198*85mm) 1 pc 20mm heating coil with cord 1pc 20mm titanium 6 in 1 rig fitment nail 1 pc carb cap 2 pcs silicon containers 1 pc power cable 1 pc user manual https://discountenails.com/

About this brand

A Large Variety of Desktop E-Nail Kits, Portable E-Nails, Quartz Nails, Titanium Nails, and Accessories. One Year Warranty, Ships in 24 Hours. 710 your life!