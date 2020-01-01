 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Cannabis
  4. Pre-rolls
  5. White Haze Blunt 1g

White Haze Blunt 1g

by District 8

Write a review
District 8 Cannabis Pre-rolls White Haze Blunt 1g

Similar items

Show all

About this product

White Haze Blunt 1g by District 8

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this strain

White Haze

White Haze

White Haze, the winning sativa of the 2002 Cannabis Cup, is a variation on the classic Haze strain from the Dutch White Label Seed Company, a Sensi Seeds sister company. The already sizeable trichome production is boosted, while reducing the height and flowering time of the famously tall original Hazes. The power of sativa and indica are both strongly expressed in the flower formation and effects. Its lightweight, lofty buzz is counterbalanced by a comfortable relaxation that spans both mind and body. White Haze grows running sativa colas that are given density by the indica influence.

About this brand

District 8 Logo
5 Experiences Our all-natural marijuana blunts are handcrafted for the best experience. Our blunts are always made with the finest ingredients daily, as Mother Nature intended. They offer a delightful combo of terpene-rich, craft cannabis wrapped in hemp paper with hints of honey for the smoothest puff.​