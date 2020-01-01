 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Edibles
  4. Chocolates
  5. Peppermint Dark Chocolate - 500mg

Peppermint Dark Chocolate - 500mg

by Dixie Brands

Write a review
Dixie Brands Edibles Chocolates Peppermint Dark Chocolate - 500mg

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

Similar items

Show all

About this product

Rich chocolate with a peppermint twist, this bar offers you the medicine you need crafted into a delicious, decadent treat. We use the highest quality 70% dark chocolate, natural peppermint oil and cannabis that is pesticide-free to ensure that patients can feel good about feeling good. -Chocolate with 70% or more cacao has been shown to lower blood glucose levels, cholesterol and blood pressure -Dixie Edibles are triple lab tested for consistency and quality -When you consume a Dixie edible, the THC is processed in your liver—transforming from a Δ-9 is to a more potent 11-hydroxy -Edibles can take longer to take effect than other methods of THC uptake, but the effects often last much longer too -INGREDIENTS: Dark Bittersweet Chocolate (Chocolate Liquor, Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Emulsifier {Soy Lecithin}, Vanilla Extract), THC Oil, Natural Flavor.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

Dixie Brands Logo
Dixie is the trusted source for innovative, safe, effective and delicious cannabis products. We are proud to provide our customers with products infused with triple lab tested and pure extracted THC. From balms and bath soaks to tinctures and truffles, each of our products offers premium, consistent and reliable results you can trust. So go ahead. Have a Dixie.