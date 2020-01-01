About this product

Rich chocolate with a peppermint twist, this bar offers you the medicine you need crafted into a delicious, decadent treat. We use the highest quality 70% dark chocolate, natural peppermint oil and cannabis that is pesticide-free to ensure that patients can feel good about feeling good. -Chocolate with 70% or more cacao has been shown to lower blood glucose levels, cholesterol and blood pressure -Dixie Edibles are triple lab tested for consistency and quality -When you consume a Dixie edible, the THC is processed in your liver—transforming from a Δ-9 is to a more potent 11-hydroxy -Edibles can take longer to take effect than other methods of THC uptake, but the effects often last much longer too -INGREDIENTS: Dark Bittersweet Chocolate (Chocolate Liquor, Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Emulsifier {Soy Lecithin}, Vanilla Extract), THC Oil, Natural Flavor.