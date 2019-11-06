Berry Lemonade Elixir 100mg
by Dixie Brands
1 piece
$20.00
In-store only 14.1 miles
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
Also at 12 other stores nearby
Deliciously juicy cherries and terrifically tart lime join with pure extracted THC for a dance party in your mouth. Get refreshed, relaxed and ready for fun. *Also available in 200 MG per bottle and 12 MG per serving in select markets* -Elixirs come with a child-resistant dosing cap featuring a line at 15 ml allowing patients to find their perfect dose. -Elixirs are made with pure cane sugar and have no artificial coloring or flavors. -Homogenization technology increases bio-availability and reduces uptake time. INGREDIENTS: Carbonated Water, Pure Cane Sugar, Natural Flavors, Citric Acid, Gum Arabic, Guar Gum, Natural Red Color, THC Oil, Potassium Sorbate [preservative], Quillaja Extract [emulsifier].
on November 6th, 2019
Love it!! best flavour i´ve ever tried
on July 10th, 2017
VERY impressed. Nice mellow buzz. Family gathering are going to be much more enjoyable.