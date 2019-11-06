 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Cherry Limeade Elixir - 100mg

by Dixie Brands

4.52
Dixie Brands Edibles Beverages Cherry Limeade Elixir - 100mg

Cannabinoids

THC
--
CBD
--
$20.00

About this product

Deliciously juicy cherries and terrifically tart lime join with pure extracted THC for a dance party in your mouth. Get refreshed, relaxed and ready for fun. *Also available in 200 MG per bottle and 12 MG per serving in select markets* -Elixirs come with a child-resistant dosing cap featuring a line at 15 ml allowing patients to find their perfect dose. -Elixirs are made with pure cane sugar and have no artificial coloring or flavors. -Homogenization technology increases bio-availability and reduces uptake time. INGREDIENTS: Carbonated Water, Pure Cane Sugar, Natural Flavors, Citric Acid, Gum Arabic, Guar Gum, Natural Red Color, THC Oil, Potassium Sorbate [preservative], Quillaja Extract [emulsifier].

2 customer reviews

4.52

write a review

wayneoinvegas

VERY impressed. Nice mellow buzz. Family gathering are going to be much more enjoyable.

About this brand

Dixie Brands Logo
Dixie is the trusted source for innovative, safe, effective and delicious cannabis products. We are proud to provide our customers with products infused with triple lab tested and pure extracted THC. From balms and bath soaks to tinctures and truffles, each of our products offers premium, consistent and reliable results you can trust. So go ahead. Have a Dixie.