About this product

Blasting with juicy citrus flavors, our Sativa dominant gummy will have you feeling great in no time! Easy to share with your friends, enjoy before a concert, barbecue or anytime you need an extra kick! *Available in 200 mg in MI -Our gummies are handmade and fully infused -Let the Gummie fully dissolve in your mouth for quicker up-take -Dixie Edibles are triple lab tested for consistency and quality -When you consume a Dixie edible, the THC is processed in your liver—transforming from a Δ-9 is to a more potent 11-hydroxy -Edibles can take longer to take effect than other methods of THC uptake, but the effects often last much longer too