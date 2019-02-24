 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Edibles
  4. Candy
  5. Citrus Blast Gummies 100mg 10-pack

Citrus Blast Gummies 100mg 10-pack

by Dixie Brands

Skip to Reviews
5.02
Dixie Brands Edibles Candy Citrus Blast Gummies 100mg 10-pack

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

Similar items

Show all

About this product

Blasting with juicy citrus flavors, our Sativa dominant gummy will have you feeling great in no time! Easy to share with your friends, enjoy before a concert, barbecue or anytime you need an extra kick! *Available in 200 mg in MI -Our gummies are handmade and fully infused -Let the Gummie fully dissolve in your mouth for quicker up-take -Dixie Edibles are triple lab tested for consistency and quality -When you consume a Dixie edible, the THC is processed in your liver—transforming from a Δ-9 is to a more potent 11-hydroxy -Edibles can take longer to take effect than other methods of THC uptake, but the effects often last much longer too

2 customer reviews

5.02

write a review

mikeant321

Citrus Blast Gummies are by far the form of edibles I've ever had. I highly suggest trying them. I think Citrus Blast should think about me as their spokes person, because I will 100% vouch for their product.

Ronic

These are definitely one of my favorite couples. They work great and give me a real sense of happiness. There are also very strong.

About this brand

Dixie Brands Logo
Dixie is the trusted source for innovative, safe, effective and delicious cannabis products. We are proud to provide our customers with products infused with triple lab tested and pure extracted THC. From balms and bath soaks to tinctures and truffles, each of our products offers premium, consistent and reliable results you can trust. So go ahead. Have a Dixie.