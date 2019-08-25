aregueir on August 21st, 2019

Listen here before you try this lemonade. This is not some simple "summer time lemonade" that reminds you of baseball games or a nice summer day. This lemonade was purchased within the first hour of being in a legal state. With no intuition about the strength of this product, I used it as my beverage while enjoying In-N-Out burger. I drank the entire bottle in roughly 5 minutes and loved the taste. Within the first 15 minutes I could feel the 'creeper effect' coming. My legs started feeling really heavy and everytime I checked Google Maps, our apartment seemed further away. Once I got back to our apartment after about 30 minutes I was laughing at anything and everything. I was barely able to work the television remote and immediately noticed signs of drowsiness. As I was sitting upright on the couch I felt like I was laying on the world's softest bed. My plans for the day slowly started fading away and my desire for a good nap grew at an exponential rate. Roughly one hour after consuming the entire bottle of lemonade I had enjoyed my burger and fries and was ready for a good 45 minute 'power nap.' At 1:45 p.m. I set my alarm for 2:30 and laid my head against the wall behind me, not even on a pillow, and I closed my eyes. At 11:34 p.m. that evening I woke up like I had just been in a coma for 3 months. I didn't know where I was, I couldn't find my phone or wallet and all I wanted was a glass of water. *PRO TIP* don't drink the whole bottle.