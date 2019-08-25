 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Edibles
  4. Beverages
  5. Berry Lemonade Elixir 100mg

Berry Lemonade Elixir 100mg

by Dixie Brands

Skip to Reviews
3.84
Dixie Brands Edibles Beverages Berry Lemonade Elixir 100mg

Reserve online, pick up in-store

Cannabinoids

THC
100.0mg
CBD
--
$21.00

Also at 13 other stores nearby

Store updated

Similar items

Show all

About this product

Lemonade reminds us of some of the best things in life. Like baseball games, open-air markets and our grandma’s house. But this lemonade brings an unexpected addition to the table— flavorful wild berries… and marijuana of course. *Also Available in 200 MG per bottle and 12 MG per serving in select markets* -Elixirs come with a child-resistant dosing cap featuring a line at 15 ml allowing patients to find their perfect dose. -Elixirs are made with pure cane sugar and have no artificial coloring or flavors. -Homogenization technology increases bio-availability and reduces uptake time. INGREDIENTS: Carbonated Water, Pure Cane Sugar, Natural Flavors, Citric Acid, Gum Arabic, Guar Gum, Citrus Extract, THC Oil, Potassium Sorbate [preservative], Natural Red Color, Quillaja Extract [emulsifier].

4 customer reviews

Show all
3.84

write a review

sfbayj

I'm sorry but this stuff is cough syrup. yuck. It was hard to figure out the dose too, like im gonna measure out 25 capfulls to get my 50mg lol? Cannabis Quencher, as the other reviewer said is yum, like real lemonade and potent. it also had easy dosage window on the side i used. Carbonated is bad for THC.... on the shelf it causes a chemical conversion to sleepy THC-N, look it up.

aregueir

Listen here before you try this lemonade. This is not some simple "summer time lemonade" that reminds you of baseball games or a nice summer day. This lemonade was purchased within the first hour of being in a legal state. With no intuition about the strength of this product, I used it as my beverage while enjoying In-N-Out burger. I drank the entire bottle in roughly 5 minutes and loved the taste. Within the first 15 minutes I could feel the 'creeper effect' coming. My legs started feeling really heavy and everytime I checked Google Maps, our apartment seemed further away. Once I got back to our apartment after about 30 minutes I was laughing at anything and everything. I was barely able to work the television remote and immediately noticed signs of drowsiness. As I was sitting upright on the couch I felt like I was laying on the world's softest bed. My plans for the day slowly started fading away and my desire for a good nap grew at an exponential rate. Roughly one hour after consuming the entire bottle of lemonade I had enjoyed my burger and fries and was ready for a good 45 minute 'power nap.' At 1:45 p.m. I set my alarm for 2:30 and laid my head against the wall behind me, not even on a pillow, and I closed my eyes. At 11:34 p.m. that evening I woke up like I had just been in a coma for 3 months. I didn't know where I was, I couldn't find my phone or wallet and all I wanted was a glass of water. *PRO TIP* don't drink the whole bottle.

larryban

I have not tried this but as someone trying to get away from smoking and vaping i love the idea. How does this compare to Half and Half?

from Dixie Brandson August 21st, 2019

Hey larryban, the Berry Lemonade Elixir same dosage, same mouth feel, but more fruity and citrus-based than the Half & Half! Hope that answers your question :)

About this brand

Dixie Brands Logo
Dixie is the trusted source for innovative, safe, effective and delicious cannabis products. We are proud to provide our customers with products infused with triple lab tested and pure extracted THC. From balms and bath soaks to tinctures and truffles, each of our products offers premium, consistent and reliable results you can trust. So go ahead. Have a Dixie.