Lemonade reminds us of some of the best things in life. Like baseball games, open-air markets and our grandma’s house. But this lemonade brings an unexpected addition to the table— flavorful wild berries… and marijuana of course. *Also Available in 200 MG per bottle and 12 MG per serving in select markets* -Elixirs come with a child-resistant dosing cap featuring a line at 15 ml allowing patients to find their perfect dose. -Elixirs are made with pure cane sugar and have no artificial coloring or flavors. -Homogenization technology increases bio-availability and reduces uptake time. INGREDIENTS: Carbonated Water, Pure Cane Sugar, Natural Flavors, Citric Acid, Gum Arabic, Guar Gum, Citrus Extract, THC Oil, Potassium Sorbate [preservative], Natural Red Color, Quillaja Extract [emulsifier].
I'm sorry but this stuff is cough syrup. yuck. It was hard to figure out the dose too, like im gonna measure out 25 capfulls to get my 50mg lol? Cannabis Quencher, as the other reviewer said is yum, like real lemonade and potent. it also had easy dosage window on the side i used. Carbonated is bad for THC.... on the shelf it causes a chemical conversion to sleepy THC-N, look it up.
Listen here before you try this lemonade. This is not some simple "summer time lemonade" that reminds you of baseball games or a nice summer day. This lemonade was purchased within the first hour of being in a legal state. With no intuition about the strength of this product, I used it as my beverage while enjoying In-N-Out burger. I drank the entire bottle in roughly 5 minutes and loved the taste. Within the first 15 minutes I could feel the 'creeper effect' coming. My legs started feeling really heavy and everytime I checked Google Maps, our apartment seemed further away. Once I got back to our apartment after about 30 minutes I was laughing at anything and everything. I was barely able to work the television remote and immediately noticed signs of drowsiness. As I was sitting upright on the couch I felt like I was laying on the world's softest bed. My plans for the day slowly started fading away and my desire for a good nap grew at an exponential rate. Roughly one hour after consuming the entire bottle of lemonade I had enjoyed my burger and fries and was ready for a good 45 minute 'power nap.' At 1:45 p.m. I set my alarm for 2:30 and laid my head against the wall behind me, not even on a pillow, and I closed my eyes. At 11:34 p.m. that evening I woke up like I had just been in a coma for 3 months. I didn't know where I was, I couldn't find my phone or wallet and all I wanted was a glass of water. *PRO TIP* don't drink the whole bottle.
I have not tried this but as someone trying to get away from smoking and vaping i love the idea. How does this compare to Half and Half?
Hey larryban, the Berry Lemonade Elixir same dosage, same mouth feel, but more fruity and citrus-based than the Half & Half! Hope that answers your question :)