Lemonade reminds us of some of the best things in life. Like baseball games, open-air markets and our grandma’s house. But this lemonade brings an unexpected addition to the table— flavorful wild berries… and marijuana of course.



*Also Available in 200 MG per bottle and 12 MG per serving in select markets*



-Elixirs come with a child-resistant dosing cap featuring a line at 15 ml allowing patients to find their perfect dose.

-Elixirs are made with pure cane sugar and have no artificial coloring or flavors.

-Homogenization technology increases bio-availability and reduces uptake time.



INGREDIENTS: Carbonated Water, Pure Cane Sugar, Natural Flavors, Citric Acid, Gum Arabic, Guar Gum, Citrus Extract, THC Oil, Potassium Sorbate [preservative], Natural Red Color, Quillaja Extract [emulsifier].