1:1 Cucumber Mint Tincture 300mg
by Curaleaf
1 piece
$50.00
Pickup 14.5 miles away
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
It’s got the sweetness of mango, the bite of ginger and the kick of pure, extracted THC. With a clearly demarked dropper, you know exactly how much THC you’re getting from this tincture. Which makes it a lot like a short tropical vacation. - Discreet option for THC administration with a low glycemic index - Packaged with a clearly demarked dropper for accurate dosing - For fastest absorption, apply Dew Drops under your tongue and hold them there for 60 seconds - Dixie Dew Drops are triple lab tested for consistency and quality
Be the first to review this product.