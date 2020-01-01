 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
  5. Ginger Mango Dew Drops - 100mg

Ginger Mango Dew Drops - 100mg

by Dixie Brands

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

It’s got the sweetness of mango, the bite of ginger and the kick of pure, extracted THC. With a clearly demarked dropper, you know exactly how much THC you’re getting from this tincture. Which makes it a lot like a short tropical vacation. - Discreet option for THC administration with a low glycemic index - Packaged with a clearly demarked dropper for accurate dosing - For fastest absorption, apply Dew Drops under your tongue and hold them there for 60 seconds - Dixie Dew Drops are triple lab tested for consistency and quality

About this brand

Dixie is the trusted source for innovative, safe, effective and delicious cannabis products. We are proud to provide our customers with products infused with triple lab tested and pure extracted THC. From balms and bath soaks to tinctures and truffles, each of our products offers premium, consistent and reliable results you can trust. So go ahead. Have a Dixie.