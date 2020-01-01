About this product

It’s got the sweetness of mango, the bite of ginger and the kick of pure, extracted THC. With a clearly demarked dropper, you know exactly how much THC you’re getting from this tincture. Which makes it a lot like a short tropical vacation. - Discreet option for THC administration with a low glycemic index - Packaged with a clearly demarked dropper for accurate dosing - For fastest absorption, apply Dew Drops under your tongue and hold them there for 60 seconds - Dixie Dew Drops are triple lab tested for consistency and quality