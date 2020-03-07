 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Peppermint Relaxing Mints 100mg

by Dixie Brands

$20.00

About this product

Dixie’s Peppermint Relaxing Mints deliver 5mg of CO2 Extracted THC that will ease you into a peaceful state of zen. Each mint contains ingredients such as peppermint oil, ashwagandha, lemon balm and passion flower that support a soothing and relaxing effect. - Dissolves smoothly for quick absorption - New formula ensures reliable experience - 16, 5 mg THC mints per package - Triple lab tested for quality and consistency - Sold in child resistant blister pack

Rachel1008

Increased my appetite and relaxed me without knocking me out

About this brand

Dixie Brands Logo
Dixie is the trusted source for innovative, safe, effective and delicious cannabis products. We are proud to provide our customers with products infused with triple lab tested and pure extracted THC. From balms and bath soaks to tinctures and truffles, each of our products offers premium, consistent and reliable results you can trust. So go ahead. Have a Dixie.