1:1 Mandarin Chewable Troches
by verano
1 piece
$25.00
Pickup 19.5 miles away
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
Also at 4 other stores nearby
Dixie’s Peppermint Relaxing Mints deliver 5mg of CO2 Extracted THC that will ease you into a peaceful state of zen. Each mint contains ingredients such as peppermint oil, ashwagandha, lemon balm and passion flower that support a soothing and relaxing effect. - Dissolves smoothly for quick absorption - New formula ensures reliable experience - 16, 5 mg THC mints per package - Triple lab tested for quality and consistency - Sold in child resistant blister pack
on March 7th, 2020
Increased my appetite and relaxed me without knocking me out